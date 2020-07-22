Anchorage School District postpones start of fall sports until at least Aug. 5

The Bartlett High School Golden Bears face off against the Chugiak Mustangs at Mulcahey Field in Anchorage for the 2017 state football semi-final. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District on Wednesday postponed the start of fall sports until at least Aug. 5 as the number of coronavirus infections in the municipality and the state continues to multiply.

The district is also prohibiting any pre-season, in-person contact between coaches and athletes. School sports were originally scheduled to begin July 29.

“In keeping with the District’s process for monitoring athletics and academics, we will continue to monitor the numbers daily and make a determination every two weeks about the ongoing status of fall sports and activities,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

The district’s announcement comes as the Anchorage mayor reinstates limitations on bars, restaurants and other businesses.

The Anchorage School District is preparing for the “high probability” that it will begin the school year on Aug. 20 with online-only classes.

The district’s plan says if the municipality logs an average of 30 or more cases a day over two weeks, it will move to all online learning. By Wednesday, that average had reached 29.

