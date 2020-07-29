Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage extends its emergency proclamation citing the increase in COVID-19 cases. And, the Interior Department prepares to open its Alaska office for investigating cases of murdered and missing indigenous people. Plus, residents split between Newtok and Mertarvik question the fairness of their law enforcement.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman. Jacob Resneck and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Mertarvik
- and Jared Griffin in Kodiak