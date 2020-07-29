Anchorage School District delays sports start, again

The Bartlett High School Golden Bears face off against the Chugiak Mustangs at Mulcahey Field in Anchorage for the 2017 state football semi-final. Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District is again delaying the start of school sports and activities citing high COVID-19 rates.

In a news release, the district says that it will delay sports until Aug. 20, at which point it will review its decision. It says it is working on mitigation plans for each of the seven fall sports with the hope that they can begin on Aug. 20.

The district had previously postponed the start of fall sports until Aug. 5.

ASD announced earlier that school would start online after Anchorage’s transmission rate surpassed the threshold that is considered “high risk.” The school district has set 29 cases per day over the last 14 days as its threshold for “high risk.” As of Tuesday, Anchorage’s average rate over the last 14 days was 48.

The release called the decision “very disappointing” for athletes, but said is was necessary.

“While we recognize the physical and mental benefits of participation in prep sports and activities, we have a public responsibility to weigh these benefits against the need to protect students and coaches from the increasing risk of exposure in our community,” read the release.