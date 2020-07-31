Anchorage shuts down bars, restaurants for indoor service

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz speaks at a July 31, 2020 press conference (Screenshot from Mayor Berkowitz Facebook)

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced a new emergency order closing bars and restaurants to indoor service at a press conference Friday. Emergency Order 15 also limits indoor gatherings to 15 people and outdoor gatherings with food and drinks to 25 people. Outdoor gatherings without food and drinks are limited to 50 people.

Berkowitz also extended the city’s mask order and added that masks will now also be required for all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The order goes into effect on Monday, August 3 at 8 a.m. and will last for four weeks. It expires Sunday, August 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Anchorage’s Roadmap to reopening status on July 31, 2020 (Screenshot from Muni website)

In the last week, COVID-19 cases have continued to surge. Anchorage had 494 new cases this week, up from 187 the week before. Department of Health Director Natasha Pineda said the city’s public health capacity remains at a ‘red light’ level, the most urgent level on the city’s scale for measuring response capability. Health care capacity is still at a ‘yellow light,’ but city officials warn that current trends indicate Anchorage could run out of ICU beds by September 17.

In a July 24 report to the mayor and assembly, Pineda said recent actions like the original mask mandate and business capacity limits would not be enough to reduce rapid spread. She urged the city to return to stricter COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“The Municipality of Anchorage should prepare for moving to a ‘Hunker Down’ position to stop community transmission, to protect our residents (especially those most at risk), and the economy of our municipality,” she wrote. “Please consider taking actions along the lines of early in the pandemic.”

