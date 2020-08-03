Katherine Gottlieb resigns from Southcentral Foundation

Katherine Gottlieb, center, Southcentral Foundation president and CEO, at a 2012 ribbon cutting for the Benteh Nuutah Valley Native Primary Care Center. (Ellen Lockyer/Alaska Public Media)

Katherine Gottlieb is resigning as president and chief executive of Southcentral Foundation, one of the state’s largest medical providers and a hub of the Native health care system.

The news was announced Monday morning, two weeks after Southcentral fired three dentists, including Kevin Gottlieb, the CEO’s husband, who was also a senior executive at the organization.

The dentists were alleged to have falsified health records to show a different provider had conducted a number of routine dental exams than the practitioner who’d done the work. The benefit to falsifying records in that manner is not clear. All exams, Southcentral said, were conducted by qualified, licensed dentists.

Katherine Gottlieb has been with Southcentral since its early days and has built the organization into a massive operation with 2,500 employees and revenues of $400 million. She has hired in 1987 and has been its chief executive for 29 years. She will stay on until the end of August, according to an email sent to employees.