First cruise ship to sail during pandemic turned back to Juneau with COVID-19 case

The Wilderness Adventurer, an UnCruise small ship, docked in Juneau on April 23, 2020. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

The first and only cruise ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the pandemic reported a positive case of COVID-19 on board Tuesday.

The Wilderness Adventurer, operated by Uncruise, left Juneau on a weeklong trip Saturday. All passengers were supposed to have been tested for COVID-19 before traveling to Alaska and boarding the boat. According to the City and Borough of Juneau, a passenger got a call after the ship left Juneau notifying them of the positive test result.

RELATED: The first Alaska cruise of the COVID-19 pandemic is underway

The vessel is set to return to Juneau Wednesday morning. There are 36 guests and 30 crew aboard the ship. The guests will quarantine at a local hotel, while the crew quarantine on the vessel, the city said.

The trip was scheduled to depart and return to Juneau and not scheduled to stop in any communities.