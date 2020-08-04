First cruise ship to sail during pandemic turned back to Juneau with COVID-19 case

By
Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau
-
The Wilderness Adventurer, an UnCruise small ship, docked in Juneau
The Wilderness Adventurer, an UnCruise small ship, docked in Juneau on April 23, 2020. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

The first and only cruise ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the pandemic reported a positive case of COVID-19 on board Tuesday.

The Wilderness Adventurer, operated by Uncruise, left Juneau on a weeklong trip Saturday. All passengers were supposed to have been tested for COVID-19 before traveling to Alaska and boarding the boat. According to the City and Borough of Juneau, a passenger got a call after the ship left Juneau notifying them of the positive test result.

RELATED: The first Alaska cruise of the COVID-19 pandemic is underway

The vessel is set to return to Juneau Wednesday morning. There are 36 guests and 30 crew aboard the ship. The guests will quarantine at a local hotel, while the crew quarantine on the vessel, the city said.

The trip was scheduled to depart and return to Juneau and not scheduled to stop in any communities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR