Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 10, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A large pacific green sea turtle lies with its face pointed down on the orange deck of a boat
An east Pacific green sea turtle waits on the deck of the seiner before being returned to safer waters (photo courtesy of Jes Boyd). An east Pacific green sea turtle waits on the deck of the seiner before being returned to safer waters (Photo courtesy of Jes Boyd).

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel leans on a decade of experience as she faces a serious challenger in next week’s Republican primary. And, Yukon Kuskokwim villages have different ideas about how they can spend COVID-19 relief money. Plus, a fishing crew near Prince of Wales Island makes a rare catch.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen, and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Brian Venua in Dillingham
  • Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
  • Greg Kim in Bethel

