Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 10, 2020

An east Pacific green sea turtle waits on the deck of the seiner before being returned to safer waters (photo courtesy of Jes Boyd). An east Pacific green sea turtle waits on the deck of the seiner before being returned to safer waters (Photo courtesy of Jes Boyd).

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel leans on a decade of experience as she faces a serious challenger in next week’s Republican primary. And, Yukon Kuskokwim villages have different ideas about how they can spend COVID-19 relief money. Plus, a fishing crew near Prince of Wales Island makes a rare catch.

Reports tonight from: