As the pandemic continues, more of our time is spent staring at screens. How do we maintain a healthy balance?

As we find ourselves holed up at home due to the current health crisis, it is easier than ever for us to get lost in hours of television, gaming, and scrolling through social media. How do we find and maintain balance in our lives when nothing is as it was? On the next Line One, Julia O’Malley joins us to discuss how we can manage electronics in a healthy way.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Julia O’Malley, Editor, Alaska Public Media

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

