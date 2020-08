A record number of Alaskans opted for absentee ballots for this year’s primary election, but some are still going out to the polls today to cast their ballots. With COVID-19 precautions in place, voting looks a little different this year, from new sanitizing protocols to fewer in-person voters.

COVID-19 safety protocol signs posted outside a polling station at Inlet View Elementary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Precinct 20-545 polling chair Sandra Graham, stands outside the polling station on Tuesday morning. Among other COVID-19 precautions, volunteers are keeping doors open to limit touch points for voters. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

After casting her vote in the primary election, Lauren Roberts exits a downtown Anchorage polling station on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Jo Ann Hayden and Rita Spencer man the Trinity polling location at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Airport Heights on Tuesday. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

James Jacobs stands outside the Dimond High School polling location to offer masks and hand sanitizer to voters on Tuesday. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

A voter fills out their primary election ballot at Dimond High School on Tuesday. Volunteers at the polling location say they haven’t had a lot of in-person voters. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Matthew Alexie and Pavlos Baldounis give Anita Matignas her ballot at Dimond High School on Tuesday. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)