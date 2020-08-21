What is naturopathic medicine? How do you know if it’s right for you?

(National College of Natural Medicine)

Have you been frustrated by a chronic medical condition? Have you failed several traditional treatments? Naturopathic medicine, oftentimes acknowledged as a “last resort,” is a practice where patients work together with a naturopathic physician to determine the cause of their condition. From there, naturopathic physicians develop more holistic treatments for patients, prioritizing treatments that will allow the body to heal itself.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Dr. Patrick Huffman, Naturopathic Physician, Frontier Natural Health

Web MD: What is naturopathic medicine?

American Association of Naturopathic Physicians

National University of Natural Medicine

