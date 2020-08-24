Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 24, 2020

A digital simulation of what the proposed Pebble Mine’s foundation will look like if it receives a federal permit. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Pebble mine opponents say a new federal requirement effectively ends the project. And, Pacific Islanders in Alaska deal with a high rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Plus, a ton of salmon data helped answer a question that biologists have been puzzling over.

Reports tonight from: