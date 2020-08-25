Alaska reports more COVID-19 deaths

A scanning electron micrograph shows a cell (green) heavily infected with particles (yellow) of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Four Alaskans died of COVID-19, the Department of Health and Social Services announced Tuesday. That’s the highest number reported in one day and brings the total number of Alaskans who have died with the disease to 36.

But the Department of Health and Social Services said in an announcement on Facebook that two of the deaths were from several weeks ago, including one in mid-July. DHSS says that the deaths were identified during a routine review of death certificates. All four of the deceased Alaskans announced today were in their 60s or older. It isn’t yet clear whether they had underlying conditions.

RELATED: Fairbanks high school football player tests positive for COVID-19 after weekend game

The state reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, one of the lowest case counts in recent weeks. But the number of people hospitalized with or under investigation of having the disease remains near record levels. There are now 40 people hospitalized with the disease and another six under investigation for having COVID-19.

Three regions in the state are also back on high alert level, based on their case rates over the last 14 days. Those include the urban hubs of Anchorage and Juneau, as well as an area in Northern Alaska stretching from the Bering Straits to the North Slope.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases spike in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region