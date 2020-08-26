LISTEN: How months of reporting on attorney general’s unwanted texts led to his resignation

Former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson (File Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned, after a series of texts he had with a younger female state worker became public.

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the resignation in a statement Tuesday, saying Clarkson, “admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to our high expectations, and this is deeply disappointing.”

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica reported that Clarkson sent a junior state employee 558 text messages to her personal phone in the month of March. In the texts, Clarkson asked the woman to come to his house at least 18 times, often using a kiss emoji and commenting on the woman’s beauty.

Anchorage Daily News reporter Kyle Hopkins spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about the reporting.

