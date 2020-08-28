Everyone gets anxious, but anxiety disorders keep people in a state of high stress.

Anxiety Disorders impact almost 20 percent of adults yearly. Panic attacks, phobias, paranoia, and Obsessive-Compulsive behaviors, are just a few of the psychological manifestations of “anxiety gone wrong.” On the next Line One, Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will explore how anxiety disorders manifest themselves, and treatment options for these complex conditions.

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

