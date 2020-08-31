Another resident at Anchorage Pioneer Home dies of COVID-19

The Anchorage Pioneer Home on Aug. 31, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A resident of the Anchorage Pioneer Home has died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. It’s the second resident of the facility who has died with the disease.

Fourteen elders and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home so far. Ten of the elders have recovered, while two are still being monitored, one of whom is hospitalized. A resident of the home died there last week.

The Anchorage Pioneer provides assisted-living care to Alaska residents over 65. It has been closed to visitors since mid-March, according to DHSS.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that older people are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, and the virus can spread more easily in areas where people live in a confined space.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at the McLaughlin Youth Center continues to grow. DHSS now says that 22 people at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including six new cases since last week. But of the 15 youth who have tested positive, none are showing symptoms, according to DHSS.

This is a developing story.