Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Climate change is disrupting operations at the Red Dog Mine – and costing millions of dollars. And, students across the state test positive for COVID-19 as school starts. Plus, Southeast Alaska’s heavy rains are making some people feel … heavy.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, Lex Treinen, and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan