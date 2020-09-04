2020 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame is in its 14th year, honoring Alaska’s sports community. This year’s annual award ceremony was slated to be held in April, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a cancellation. Sports Hall of Fame executive director Harlow Robinson and I were scheduled for an interview in March; the closure of the Alaska Public
Media studio delayed our interview to August. We are still not back in the studio and instead this interview was held over Zoom. Harlow and I covered the history and the pandemic future of the Sports Hall of Fame as well as the inductees. The 2020 inductees are Marcie Trent and Matt Carle in the Individual category, The Yukon 800 – a high speed
riverboat race run on the Chena, Tanana and Yukon Rivers – in the event category, and the UAA hockey upset of Boston College in 1991 in the moment category. We will also cover the Director’s Awards, including the honorees for the Pride of Alaska Award, the Trajan Langdon Award, and the Joe Floyd Award.
- Sports Hall of Fame executive director Harlow Robinson
