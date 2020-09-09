Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A federal judge blocks a request to require an absentee ballot application be sent to every Alaskan voter. And, the oil industry isn’t worried about several lawsuits over drilling in ANWR and the NPR-A. Plus, Juneau struggles to find a place for its cold weather homeless shelter.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham