LISTEN: Anchorage mayor reflects on 6 months of coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz stands by the Coastal Trail in Anchorage on September 14, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

It’s been a long six months since the first known case of COVID-19 in

Alaska. And soon after, things started to change, quickly. Businesses

and schools were forced to close. Stores ran out of toilet paper and

cleaning supplies.

While the virus had been spreading throughout the country and the

world, by the time it got to Alaska, there was still a lot we didn’t

know and a lot to learn.

So this week, we’re asking experts and policy makers what they’ve

learned in the past six months.

Among the policy makers is Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. Berkowitz

says hindsight is always a wonderful tool.

LISTEN: