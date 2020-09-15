LISTEN: Anchorage mayor reflects on 6 months of coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a long six months since the first known case of COVID-19 in
Alaska. And soon after, things started to change, quickly. Businesses
and schools were forced to close. Stores ran out of toilet paper and
cleaning supplies.
While the virus had been spreading throughout the country and the
world, by the time it got to Alaska, there was still a lot we didn’t
know and a lot to learn.
So this week, we’re asking experts and policy makers what they’ve
learned in the past six months.
Among the policy makers is Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. Berkowitz
says hindsight is always a wonderful tool.
LISTEN: