Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Jennifer Mayo, Infection Prevention Coordinator for Alaska Regional Hospital, stands outside the hospital on September 15, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Oil prices remain low with no increase in sight. Plus, with fall coming, Anchorage hospitals keep an eye on COVID-19 numbers. And young bears are causing lots of problems in Juneau.

Reports tonight from: