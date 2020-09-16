Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Oil prices remain low with no increase in sight. Plus, with fall coming, Anchorage hospitals keep an eye on COVID-19 numbers. And young bears are causing lots of problems in Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
- Mayowa Aina and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Matt Miller in Juneau
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka