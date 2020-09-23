Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A white, fluffy headed alpaca looks directly into the camera.
Caesar the alpaca, who died in a bear attack Saturday night in Anchorage. (Alaska Zoo)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Pebble CEO Tom Collier resigns amid blowback from secret recordings. And, Anchorage teachers express concern over reopening plans. Plus, an Anchorage bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo and kills an alpaca.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan

