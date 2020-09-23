Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Pebble CEO Tom Collier resigns amid blowback from secret recordings. And, Anchorage teachers express concern over reopening plans. Plus, an Anchorage bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo and kills an alpaca.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan