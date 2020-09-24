Primaries, or ranked choice? Vote Yes and Vote No make their case for ballot measure two.

(Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO)

This election season, in addition to voting on candidates, Alaskans will also decide on ballot initiatives. Ballot measure 2 seeks to make changes to the state’s election structure by replacing the political party primary and by selecting candidates through ranked choice voting. There would also be campaign finance disclosure changes. What would it mean for elections and what do you need to know about the measure before voting on it? We’ll hear from supporters and opponents on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Brett W Huber, Sr. , Campaign Manager, Defend Alaska Elections – Vote No on 2

, Campaign Manager, Defend Alaska Elections – Vote No on 2 Shea Siegert, Campaign Manager, Alaskans for Better Elections – Vote Yes on 2

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

