LISTEN: The fallout from Pebble recordings continues

Tom Collier resigned as CEO of Pebble Limited Partnership after revealing how his company exerts political influence on video secretly recorded. (Screengrab/Environmental Investigation Agency)

Tom Collier, CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership, resigned this week after secretly recorded conversations were released, showing him boasting about his influence with GOP politicians. Pebble Mine opponents say it is just scapegoating. Gov. Dunleavy denies he served as Pebble’s messenger to the White House. Sen. Murkowski is furious.

RELATED: Pebble execs tell ‘investors’ that Murkowksi and Sullivan are no barrier to controversial mine

Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin discuss the fallout, and how the tapes may influence the Sen. Dan Sullivan’s re-election bid.

LISTEN HERE: