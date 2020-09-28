Performing in an emergency

How and why do we react the way we do when we encounter a stressful situation in the outdoors? This episode explores how the mind and body react to the unexpected surprise and emergencies. As a bear charges a group or an accident happens some people will perform correctly, some will become bewildered, and others will do exactly what they know they aren’t supposed to like run away. Our evolutionary history has much to do with how we react, but also the kind of training we practice helps shape our performance. Deb Ajango, the owner of Safety Ed and an Alaska Pacific University Faculty, joins us to discuss the psychological and physiological components of emergency response, and how to train to perform better in an emergency.