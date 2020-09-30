Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan says he’s impressed with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. And, an Anchorage homeless woman’s photo sparks a conversation about mental health. Plus, thinning sea ice leads to more bowhead whales killed by orcas.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue