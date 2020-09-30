Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man in a suit faces a woman in a suit. they are in a wood-paneled room in front of a fireplace with a U.S. flag beside it.
Sen. Dan Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (Screengrab from YouTube)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan says he’s impressed with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. And, an Anchorage homeless woman’s photo sparks a conversation about mental health. Plus, thinning sea ice leads to more bowhead whales killed by orcas.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

