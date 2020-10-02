Primaries or ranked choice? Vote Yes and Vote No make the case for ballot measure 2 | Alaska Insight

Candidates aren’t the only boxes on the ballot come November 4th. Ballot measure 2 seeks to shift elections from primaries to ranked choice voting, and would also require more disclosure of campaign funding on future campaigns. Proponents say it’s a more equitable voting system, but opponents say it adds confusion to the voting process.

Scott Kendall, campaign counsel for Alaskans for Better Elections – Vote Yes on 2, and Leighan Gonzales, chair of Protect Our Elections – No on 2, make their case on Alaska Insight.