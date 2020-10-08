Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 8, 2020

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man in an orange shirt points down at a cot net to a yellow plastic tote.
Aguilar points to the cot where he slept when he first arrived at the Sullivan Shelter. Oct. 6, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Millions of dollars pour into Alaska’s Senate race. And Congressman Don Young says the Pebble Mine deserves a chance. Plus, the story of one Anchorage man who moved from a homeless shelter to stable housing despite many hurdles along the way.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman, Matt Miller and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

