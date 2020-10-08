Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Millions of dollars pour into Alaska’s Senate race. And Congressman Don Young says the Pebble Mine deserves a chance. Plus, the story of one Anchorage man who moved from a homeless shelter to stable housing despite many hurdles along the way.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Matt Miller and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction