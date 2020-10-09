Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 9, 2020

The Ben Boeke Ice Arena on 16th Avenue in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

After a youth hockey tournament in Anchorage, a cluster of Covid cases. And Tanana Chiefs Conference joins Alaska Native villages suing over the Ambler Road project. Plus, new research shows bear spray can pack a punch even in windy or cold conditions.

Reports tonight from: