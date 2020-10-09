Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
After a youth hockey tournament in Anchorage, a cluster of Covid cases. And Tanana Chiefs Conference joins Alaska Native villages suing over the Ambler Road project. Plus, new research shows bear spray can pack a punch even in windy or cold conditions.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Sabine Poux in Kenai