Anchorage School District plans to reopen classrooms for younger students next month

Northwood Elementary in Anchorage is pretty much empty on the first day of school, Aug. 20, 2020. Students and teachers started the school year online because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District now plans to bring students in pre-K through second grade back into classrooms starting Nov. 16, as well as high-needs students in special education classrooms in pre-K through sixth grade.

The district announced the latest plan in an email to families Thursday evening.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus infections in Anchorage is rising.

In the email Thursday, Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop acknowledged the high number of coronavirus cases, but said keeping kids out of classrooms is having too grave an impact on mental health and learning.

“As we continue into month seven of this global pandemic it is becoming abundantly clear that not having our students in schools is taking a toll — a toll on our students’ learning outcomes, a toll on their mental and emotional well-being, and a toll on our entire community,” Bishop wrote.

“We’ve reached a tipping point in weighing the various criteria and considerations for holding in-person school.”

The district had previously planned to bring all elementary school students back into classrooms on Oct. 19. But, two weeks ago, Bishop announced her decision to indefinitely push back that start date because of an increase in coronavirus cases in the city.

Bishop has recently raised concerns that online learning is not serving enough students, and that it’s widening achievement gaps and harming students’ mental health.

Here is the full email to Anchorage School District families:

Oct. 15, 2020

Dear ASD Families,

As we continue into month seven of this global pandemic it is becoming abundantly clear that not having our students in schools is taking a toll — a toll on our students’ learning outcomes, a toll on their mental and emotional well-being, and a toll on our entire community. We’ve reached a tipping point in weighing the various criteria and considerations for holding in-person school. Recently, it has become clear that the long-term benefits of conducting face-to-face instruction are pushing against the understood risks of COVID-19 for our students.

On Nov. 16, we will begin in-person school for all Pre-K through Grade 2 students as well as self-contained special education students in Pre-K through Grade 6. Our return to in-person school will be five days a week, five-and-a-half hours per day, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, the Whaley School will open for all students on Nov. 16 from 8:10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. These students are best served by face-to-face, fundamental skill instruction and are most adaptable to the necessary health and safety protocols.

ASD students, particularly our youngest elementary and self-contained special education students, are missing out on essential foundational skills. While our teachers, administrators, and support staff have put tremendous amounts of time and energy into innovative online learning methods, our current approach cannot provide the results our students deserve.

This is not to take away from the unprecedented efforts and successes we have experienced. Our teachers and staff are working harder and longer hours than ever before. Parents have rearranged their families’ lives to accommodate at-home learning. Yet, it is clear we are not meeting the needs of all our students. Declining achievement on learning data, the doubling of failing grades, reports of self-harm, and other social and emotional challenges underscore the struggles our teachers, students, and parents are having this school year.

After much dialogue with State and Municipal medical experts, direct feedback from school administrators and teachers, data on student learning outcomes, and most certainly input from parents and students, it is time to get kids back into schools in a gradual, controlled, and safe manner. Even though we are currently in the highest risk category for community transmission, in-person school is the right thing to do for our students and for our community given our knowledge of the virus and the mitigation protocols to keep our students and staff healthy while in school.

We continue to work closely with principals to finalize the plans at each school, and those will be shared in the coming weeks. The ASD website will also be updated with the latest District-wide information. As we adjust to being back in school, we will make the determination on when to bring the remainder of our elementary students back, followed by middle and high school. I have full confidence in our school leadership and educators to implement plans and procedures to get our students back in school safely.

In the coming weeks, we will share detailed information, school by school, on a variety of subjects, in a variety of ways (i.e. video, written documents, website, social media, etc.) related to getting our students and staff back into our buildings. That information will include, but is not limited to:

o Health and Safety Mitigation to include mask and PPE guidance

o Cleaning & Sanitization

o Transportation

o Student Nutrition

o COVID Incident Reporting

o Human Resource info for staff

o Information Technology

We are also planning to expand our small-group, in-school programs across the District over the next two weeks. We have had great success through our volunteer, reading-tutor program at six neighborhood schools, community-sponsored learning PODs in our schools, and other tutoring programs for targeted groups. Feedback from our educators and families surrounding these face-to-face learning opportunities has been overwhelmingly positive. These programs have also served to validate our health and safety protocols.

The District knows and respects that ASD families will have to make decisions about returning their students to the classroom. Our goal is to provide the most complete information to allow families to make informed decisions, whether they choose to return, opt for ASD Virtual, or choose another at-home option. Clearly, this is a very challenging time for everyone. Thank you for your patience and continued commitment to educating all students for success in life.

Sincerely,

Deena M. Bishop Ed.D.

Superintendent