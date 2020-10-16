Assembly reorganizes, elects Austin Quinn-Davidson to become interim mayor

Austin Quinn-Davidson at Friday’s special Assembly meeting.

The Anchorage Assembly voted to reorganize on Friday, electing Austin Quinn-Davidson to the role of Assembly chair. Following Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation on October 23, Quinn-Davidson will become the interim mayor of Anchorage until the public elects a new mayor.

Former chair Felix Rivera was elected to the position of vice chair. He will once again assume the role of chair once Quinn-Davidson becomes the interim mayor.

“I know some think many on the assembly do not listen or care about your opinion. Vice Chair Quinn-Davidson is an excellent communicator who sincerely cares about what you have to say, and will listen to all parts of our community,” Rivera said.

Quinn-Davidson previously served as vice chair of the Assembly. She will be the first female mayor of Anchorage.

Rivera nominated Quinn-Davidson to the position, applauding her for a level-headed approach to municipal issues and commitment to listening to constituents. Assembly member Crystal Kennedy also nominated John Weddleton to the position of Assembly chair.

Kennedy highlighted Weddleton’s experience as a business owner and property manager. She said his fair and reasonable demeanor would provide stability following the whirlwind scandal that resulted in Berkowitz’s resignation this week.

“I think you’d provide the stability that the assembly would need, because we’re kind of upsetting the entire apple cart right now,” she said. “I hope that we would do less of that, or least amount of that as possible. I think we’re dealing with a lot of things and the assembly has to stay on track and focus.”

Assembly clerks conducted an anonymous election, after which clerk Barbara Jones announced Quinn-Davidson is the new chair. The Assembly has not yet decided how it will move forward with an election to permanently fill the mayor’s seat.