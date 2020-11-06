Preventing Youth Suicide in Alaska: There’s Hope, There’s Help

Alaska Public Media and Well Beings team up for a community conversation about preventing youth suicide in a state with one of the highest per capita rates in the nation. Healing from the contributing factors facing young Alaskans is strengthened by attention. Focusing on innovations, insights and deep listening to those who have struggled with and offer support for mental wellness, this interactive

event offers hope and help.



The event will feature guest panelists, including:



Cynthia Erikson

Cynthia Erickson in Tanana, Alaska created My Grandma’s House, a nonprofit with a mission to expose the issues of child abuse and neglect that many Alaska Native children face. It raises funds to bring resources to fight against high rates of sex abuse and suicides in rural Alaska. Her journey started in 2013 when a string of suicides affected her.

Kelvin Pace

Kelvin Pace is a Licensed Professional Counselor and one of the four AASECT Certified Sex Therapists in Alaska. He graduated with a master’s in clinical psychology from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2009. Kelvin is a former medic and paratrooper with the United States Army and has lived in Alaska for over 20 years. Kelvin is the owner of KpaceCounseling, LLC where he serves clients in private practice. He does contract work with Full Spectrum Health as a behavioral health clinician where he works with an integrated care team delivering evidenced based care to persons of the LGBTQ+ community. Kelvin has worked for a local non-profit delivering mental health services to children and young adults that have suffered from complex trauma.



Claire Rynheer

Claire Rhyneer is a senior at West Anchorage High School. She joined MHATS (Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling) in fall of 2019 and has participated in three live storytelling events as a storyteller, a facilitator in-training, and a co-facilitator. MHATS offers two semester-long, youth-led, courses every year, working to end stigma surrounding mental health. The MHATS program educates high school age students about mental health and helps members develop their stories of mental health triumph to be told live. As a co-facilitator, Claire develops and teaches curriculum about mental health and storytelling, leads weekly meetings, story-coaches, and plans live events.



Justin Pendergrass

Justin Pendergrass is the Suicide Prevention Specialist for My House, a local nonprofit organization that operates as a drop-in center for homeless teens in the Mat-su Valley. In his short 28 years, Justin has overcome some of life’s unwinnable circumstances. After becoming homeless at the age of 16, his already neglected mental health spiraled out of control and into a world of self-medicated relief. Weeks before his 19th birthday, Justin found himself fighting an all too familiar depression that threatened to take his life. Now he spends his time working with those who are still fighting to overcome the same adverse experiences that he had come up against all those years ago. With some non traditional methods, Justin has found success in teaching others how to grow through the pain to find a purpose.



This virtual event is FREE and open to the public!

