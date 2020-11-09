How are educators weighing school reopening amid Covid?

A kindergarten classroom at Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage with coronavirus precautions in place (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Across the state, school districts, teachers, administrators, parents and students are grappling with whether the need for in person classes outweighs the risk of spreading Covid-19. There are passionate arguments on both sides and a growing body of evidence from districts in other states and across the country. We’ll discuss achieving educational outcomes while protecting health on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Randy Trani , Superindendent, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District

, Superindendent, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District Elisa Vakalis , President, Anchorage School District Board

, President, Anchorage School District Board Tom Klaameyer, President, National Education Association-Alaska

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.