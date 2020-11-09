How are educators weighing school reopening amid Covid?

Across the state, school districts, teachers, administrators, parents and students are grappling with whether the need for in person classes outweighs the risk of spreading Covid-19. There are passionate arguments on both sides and a growing body of evidence from districts in other states and across the country. We’ll discuss achieving educational outcomes while protecting health on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Randy Trani, Superindendent, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District
- Elisa Vakalis, President, Anchorage School District Board
- Tom Klaameyer, President, National Education Association-Alaska
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.