State reports more 4 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

A scanning electron micrograph shows a cell (green) heavily infected with particles (yellow) of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Another four Alaskans have died of COVID-19, the state health department reported Wednesday. It’s the second day the state has reported multiple deaths.

On Tuesday the state announced that eight Alaskans had died with COVID-19.

The state also reported that an additional 493 people in Alaska tested positive for COVID-19, though health officials say daily counts may underestimate the true number of cases.

RELATED: Alaska’s high COVID-19 case counts are even higher than the state’s data show

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available