Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
As COVID cases surge, Governor Dunleavy urges Alaskans to commit to safe practices. And, a new documentary examines the Pebble Mine’s potential impact on Cook Inlet Belugas. Plus, sports that allow for better social distancing gain popularity during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Angela Denning in Petersburg