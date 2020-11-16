Two weeks later, how did Alaskans vote this election?

A voting station in Nome during the 2020 primary elections. (Photo from KNOM)

After an intense and expensive campaign season, the election is finally over…..isn’t it? Alaska is taking a long time to count absentee and mail ballots, but as the final vote tally emerges, what does it reveal about what Alaskans want for the future of the state? And will lawmakers be able to make good on campaign promises during the next legislative session? We’ll discuss election results on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Liz Ruskin , Alaska Public Media Washington correspondent

, Alaska Public Media Washington correspondent Andrew Kitchenman , Alaska Public Media and KTOO State government reporter

, Alaska Public Media and KTOO State government reporter Nat Herz, Alaska Public Media and Alaska’s Energy Desk reporter

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.