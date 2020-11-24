LISTEN: Alaska’s health care system struggles with capacity amid COVID-19 surge

Hospital officials, doctors and other medical support staff are raising the alarm over high coronavirus case counts in Alaska, illness among their own ranks and the diminishing number of available beds for critical care.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation’s hospital in Bethel. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

How are hospitals managing the growing number of hospitalizations? What are the contingency plans for extra bed capacity if needed? And will patients have to leave their community or the state to get treatment?

We’re talking with health care professionals on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jared Kosin , President and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

Dan Winkelman, President and CEO of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

, President and CEO of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Dr. Tom Quimby, Emergency Department Medical Director, MatSu Regional Medical Center

