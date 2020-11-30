Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 30, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
What do we know about race-related health disparities in the pandemic? And, Shipping company Matson agrees to deliver food for free to food banks in Alaska. Plus, a social media campaign brings donated dog food to Yukon River mushers.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction