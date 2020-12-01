Alaska congressman is back after COVID illness, staff say

Rep. Don Young in August. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Congressman Don Young is back at work in his Washington office after becoming sick last month with COVID-19.

His spokesman provided the update by email.

Young, who is 87 and the oldest member of Congress, announced his illness Nov. 12 and spent a few days in Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Several people close to him and his campaign also tested positive for the coronavirus around the same time.

Young missed nine roll call votes in the House in the second half of November. The House returns for its first post-Thanksgiving vote on Wednesday.