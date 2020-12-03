Teacher, business owner still missing in Haines slide

Witnesses estimated the landslide that hit several Haines houses on Wednesday, Dec. 2, was several hundred feet across (Photo courtesy Greg Bigsby)

Searchers continued to look Thursday for two people still missing after a large landslide rumbled through the Beach Road residential area in Haines Wednesday afternoon, destroying at least four houses, Alaska State Troopers said.

Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud identified the two missing residents as Jenae Larson and David Simmons.

Juneau Mountain Rescue personnel and three dog teams were at the slide site, waiting for the green light from geologists to begin the search Thursday morning. Geologists are on their way from Juneau by air to assist.

David Simmons is the Executive Director of the Haines Economic Cooperation and runs a shuttle business for tourists in the summer months.

Jenae Larson is a “beloved kindergarten teacher” at Haines Elementary School, said Roy Getchell, superintendent of schools. She graduated Haines High School in 2016 and was hired as a teacher by the school district this year.

“Our best hopes, wishes and prayers are with the responders and with the folks that they’re searching for, including Jenae,” Getchell said Thursday. “And we love her and want to see her come home for sure. She’s an amazing, amazing person.”

Witnesses have estimated the slide spans hundreds of feet across, a muddy smear down the side of the mountain south of Haines. Rubble from homes is drifting below in Lynn Canal.

A landslide on Beach Road in Haines on Dec. 3, 2020. (Alaska Army National Guard courtesy photos by 1st Lt. David Marshall)

Searchers suspended operations late Wednesday as the slide continued to move. Six people were originally feared missing, but four were accounted for by Thursday morning. Troopers said there were 9 feet of mud and trees covering the area. Surrounding homes were evacuated.

“The side of the mountain has completely pushed them down to the waterline and into the water. The water was full of debris from pieces of the houses,” Haines Fire Chief Al Giddings said late Wednesday. “While we were on site, the ground began to rumble again like a locomotive.”

Record downpours brought at least 8 inches of rain within 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, and continued overnight. The heavy rain melted snowpack in the uplands, saturated the soil and contributed to the instability of the hillside.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on social media on Thursday that he’s making a disaster declaration following destructive landslides in and around Haines.

“I have authorized Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe from the Department of Military & Veteran Affairs to declare a disaster for the Haines area,” he tweeted. “A signed Disaster Declaration will be issued shortly. More resources & assistance are on the way for the people of Haines.”

In a separate tweet, the governor said he’d been in touch with Haines officials.

“Every state resource will be made available to the people of Haines in their time of need,” the said via Twitter.

On Wednesday night, Giddings erected a command center at the Public Safety Building in downtown Haines. He’s acting as incident commander to coordinate the effort as help arrives from across the region.

Salvation Army Captain Kevin Woods spent Wednesday helping evacuees find shelter. That’s after his road washed out and a neighbor picked him and his wife up from along the highway.

“We worked on getting people in motels, and getting some food and some dry clothes and just making them as comfortable as possible,” he said.

Woods estimates there are as many as 20 hotel rooms occupied by displaced residents.

A mobile canteen — a specialized disaster vehicle — is on its way from Juneau to help feed those affected by the natural disaster.

State transportation road crews are actively working to repair the highway and keep supplies flowing. Dozens of roads were damaged or obstructed by flooding and fallen trees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of rain and snow for the rest of the week.

Editor Julia O’Malley contributed to this report from Anchorage, CoastAlaska’s Jacob Resneck contributed from Juneau.