Ahead of distribution, what should Alaskans know about Covid vaccines?

A healthcare worker administering the 2020 flu vaccine to a patient. (Lauren Bishop/CDC)

Thousands of Alaskans will soon receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The virus has upended our lives, and vaccines are the first step toward returning to normal. But there are plenty of challenges ahead, and that includes convincing Alaskans to get vaccinated. On the next Talk of Alaska, Dr. Anne Zink and other experts join us to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Dr. Anne Zink , Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska

, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska Dr. Robert Onders , Medical Director of Community and Health Systems Improvement, ANTHC

, Medical Director of Community and Health Systems Improvement, ANTHC Tessa Walker Linderman, Nurse Consultant with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services

