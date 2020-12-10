Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Recent data show alarming racial disparities in which Alaskans are dying from COVID-19. And, how Anchorage’s sister cities in Russia and China are experiencing the pandemic. Plus, an Anchorage candy enthusiast takes her business to the next level.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Shayne Nuesca in Juneau
- Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Claire Stremple in Haines
