Four Alaska Natives missing after visiting Fairbanks throughout Fall

Searches continue for four Alaska Natives who have been missing after coming to Fairbanks in the Fall, but state officials say they don’t believe the disappearances are related.

According to a missing persons bulletin 34-year-old Willis Derendoff traveled from Huslia to Fairbanks this fall and was living at the Extended Stay Hotel off Old Airport Way, but has not been heard from since November 12. Volunteer search coordinator Peter Captain Jr. says many people have been involved in efforts to find Derendoff

“We have extensively searched around Fairbanks and last known locations. We have had some big mass searchers and family and friends continue to search,” he said.

Captain Jr. says it has come to light that Derendoff had been depressed and possibly using drugs.

“So that was a new experience for him. He was definitely not himself in the days prior to his disappearance. He was hearing voices and talking to people and encountering other strangers and talking to them in weird aspects. So he wouldn’t get himself towards the date that he could disappear.”

Captain Jr. says a recent raffle raised money for the search effort, which includes a private investigator who’s working on the Derendoff case as well as those of three other Alaska Native people missing in the area: Frank Minano Debbie Nictune and Doren Sanford all went missing while visiting the Fairbanks area during the August timeframe.

The possibility has been raised that the missing were victims of a serial killer, but Fairbanks area state trooper Lieutenant Jesse Carson says no evidence points to that.

“We have no indication that there’s a serial killer. In fact, the evidence in the individual cases are leading us in multiple different directions. They don’t appear to be tying together,” he said.

Carson didn’t dismiss the possibility of unrelated foul play in some cases, and points to possible contributing factors including alcohol or drug use and transient lifestyle. Carson said friends and relatives of the missing continued to be very cooperative with ongoing investigations.

“The information that those families can get and the people around them is so much more than we would ever be able to get contacting, going around trying to do interviews and stuff like that,” he said.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact law enforcement.