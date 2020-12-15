Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) employee health nurse Emily Schubert (right) administers the COVID-19 vaccine to David Kwiatkowski, CRNA, (left) the morning of Dec. 15, 2020. Kwiatkowski is the third person in Alaska to receive the vaccine, according to ANTHC. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Healthcare workers receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Alaska, kicking off a statewide campaign. And, a church in Sitka marks the national death toll of COVID-19. Plus, a post office closure in Russian Mission delays everything from checks to baby formula.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

