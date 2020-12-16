Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 16th, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Despite a Juneau healthcare worker’s allergic reaction, Alaska officials say vaccine distribution will continue. And, Senator Murkowski urges Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill before the holiday break. Plus, the Anchorage School District commits to start in-person learning in January.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Peña in Juneau
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.