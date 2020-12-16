In a holiday season like no other, gratitude in the medical field

With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the country, we’ll be speaking with medical professionals about what they are grateful for as we head into the holiday season. That includes health therapies and interventions helping improve patient outcomes, as well as plans for celebrating the holidays safely.
Join us with your thoughts on gratitude and thanks as we approach the end of a year like no other.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff, MD, FACOG
GUESTS:
- Venice Simpson, RN
- Jill Valerius, MD, ABoIM, IFMCP, ATC
- Irisa Divine, MD
- Elisa Rosier, MD, FAAP
- Corinna Muller, DO
- Corina Carlson, PT, DPT, PRC
- Jen Ribar, DO
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
