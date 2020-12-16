In a holiday season like no other, gratitude in the medical field

A doctor caring for a patient (WikiCommons)

With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the country, we’ll be speaking with medical professionals about what they are grateful for as we head into the holiday season. That includes health therapies and interventions helping improve patient outcomes, as well as plans for celebrating the holidays safely.

Join us with your thoughts on gratitude and thanks as we approach the end of a year like no other.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff, MD, FACOG

GUESTS:

Venice Simpson, RN

Jill Valerius, MD, ABoIM, IFMCP, ATC

Irisa Divine, MD

Elisa Rosier, MD, FAAP

Corinna Muller, DO

Corina Carlson, PT, DPT, PRC

Jen Ribar, DO

