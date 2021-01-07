Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 7th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Murkowski describes fleeing yesterday’s mob at the U.S. Capitol with Senator Sullivan. And, health officials struggle to get the COVID-19 vaccine to eager older Alaskans. Plus, a new generation of searchers learn recovery skills after a snowmachining accident in Western Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Jeremy Hsieh and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
