Businesses all over Alaska have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

As we head into 2021, Alaska is emerging from a year of devastating job loss. The state lost 27,200 jobs in 2020. Industries vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic were hit particularly hard, just as the state was starting to emerge from a 3-year recession.

According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the worst of the pandemic job loss is over for now. Economist Karinne Wiebold said Alaska is expected to add jobs in 2021, but at a slow pace.

LISTEN: