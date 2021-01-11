Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 11th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Why are so few healthcare providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine? And, after a lackluster lease sale, a look at what’s next for ANWR and those who snapped up land. Plus, Anchorage’s Dimond Center is being advertised as the location for an armed protest – the owners say not so fast.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Jeremy Hsieh and Pablo Pena in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
