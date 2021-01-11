Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 11th, 2021

A health care worker at Bartlett Regional Hospital prepare doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020, in Juneau. (Screenshot of Bartlett Regional Hospital video)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Why are so few healthcare providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine? And, after a lackluster lease sale, a look at what’s next for ANWR and those who snapped up land. Plus, Anchorage’s Dimond Center is being advertised as the location for an armed protest – the owners say not so fast.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh and Pablo Pena in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

