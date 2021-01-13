Anchorage police chief says department is being ‘proactive’ about potential violent protests

Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll address media after an officer-involved shooting this morning. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Anchorage police say they are taking proactive steps and monitoring information that could lead to violent protests in the coming week. But they say there are currently no specific threats of violence.

Residents should expect a large police presence at some government buildings where protests are planned, Anchorage Police Department Chief Justin Doll said in a statement.

“I fervently hope that the coming weeks grace the country and our own community with a sense of calm, and that cooler heads prevail in reducing the spread of violent rhetoric. I have great faith in the ability of Alaskans to act responsibly, and fully believe that our community will exercise restraint and good judgement,” he said in the statement.

The announcement comes after Anchorage’s largest shopping mall announced it would close on Sunday after an armed rally was planned for its address.

Alaska’s News Source reported that event organizers mistakenly listed the address of Dimond Center in Anchorage instead of the Dimond Courthouse, which is in Juneau.

The FBI warned earlier this week in a leaked memo that armed rallies are planned in all fifty states in advance of the inauguration of Joe Biden.