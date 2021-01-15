Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 15th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some are calling for state Rep. David Eastman’s removal after he attended a rally held prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. And, a decades-old video store in the Yukon-Kuskowim Delta closes up shop. Plus, Anchorage teachers are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Kavitha George and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
